Hoylecohen LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,095.7% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 302,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 297,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

