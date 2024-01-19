Hoylecohen LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 269,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Hoylecohen LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Alpha Tau Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 1,301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 313,657 shares in the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $3.03 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

