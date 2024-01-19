Hoylecohen LLC Sells 122 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $184.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

