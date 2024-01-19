Hoylecohen LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 236,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 590,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 114,696 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 152,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

