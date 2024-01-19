HSBC Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ILMN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.86.

ILMN opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

