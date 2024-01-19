Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.45. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Hurco Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is 96.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

