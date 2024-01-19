Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Shares of ITW opened at $252.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

