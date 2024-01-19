Immutable X (IMX) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00004589 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $59.61 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000888 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
