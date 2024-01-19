Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on III. Barrington Research cut their price target on Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 17th.

Information Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.23 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Information Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

