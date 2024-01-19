Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,934,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

