Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 670 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 1.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 248,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BCE by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in BCE by 4.4% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 23,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.67%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.