Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 189,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

