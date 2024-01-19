Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 643 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $274.46 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $275.69. The stock has a market cap of $265.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,206 shares of company stock valued at $269,293,301 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.