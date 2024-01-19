Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

