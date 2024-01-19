Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $92,971.75 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $92,971.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,161,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,283,032.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $214,520.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.26.
  • On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00.
  • On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.
  • On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.98 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

