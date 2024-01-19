Insider Buying: Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Insider Acquires 1,285 Shares of Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Nora Scheinkestel acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$23.09 ($15.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,669.37 ($19,779.58).

Nora Scheinkestel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Nora Scheinkestel acquired 284 shares of Westpac Banking stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$21.27 ($14.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,040.11 ($4,026.74).

Westpac Banking Price Performance

Westpac Banking Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

