Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Vice Chairman Sells $301,969.80 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $25.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

