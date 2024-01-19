Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.13.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.85, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

