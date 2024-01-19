InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.340-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.0 million-$105.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.2 million. InterDigital also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $104.65. 13,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,510. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $227,407. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.