InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.1 million. InterDigital also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 1.340-1.340 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.65. 13,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,510. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $227,407. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

