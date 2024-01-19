Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 390.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

