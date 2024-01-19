Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $416.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,883,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,701,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.51. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $275.71 and a 52-week high of $417.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

