Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 49,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 82,253 shares.The stock last traded at $42.19 and had previously closed at $42.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPN. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,905,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,120,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.