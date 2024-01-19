Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Price Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Invivyd traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 35,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 550,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $505.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.71.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
