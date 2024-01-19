IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.08. 70,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 136,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $594.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 111.11%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

