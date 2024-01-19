iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

