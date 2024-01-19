iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DGRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. 522,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.