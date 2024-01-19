iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 891,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 545,303 shares.The stock last traded at $22.84 and had previously closed at $22.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

