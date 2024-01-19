iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 891,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 545,303 shares.The stock last traded at $22.84 and had previously closed at $22.90.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- SLB drills down to a trend-following signal for income investors
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Energy sector’s risk-off stance, underperformance so far in 2024
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Growth for these defense stocks as global tensions rise
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.