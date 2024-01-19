iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 112,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 69,227 shares.The stock last traded at $36.16 and had previously closed at $36.21.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,012,000 after purchasing an additional 211,220 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,009,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

