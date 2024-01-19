iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.5% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.55. 256,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

