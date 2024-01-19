iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,617,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.