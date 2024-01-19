iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,574. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

