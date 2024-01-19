iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Increased by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.65. 1,928,789 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

