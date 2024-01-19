iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $148.65. 1,928,789 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

