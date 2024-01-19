iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 10.51% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $78,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. 54,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $808.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

