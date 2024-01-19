iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Boosted by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,557. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $105.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

