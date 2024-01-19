iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,608. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.41.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

