Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $803,604.51 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Up 1.6 %

JBL stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

