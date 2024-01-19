Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ JFIN opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 88.22%.

Jiayin Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Jiayin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.