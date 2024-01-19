Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.09.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.