JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $194.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.21.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.