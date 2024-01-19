JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 257.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. 1,084,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

