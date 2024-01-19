JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 722,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

