Kellanova (NYSE:K) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of K stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $3,870,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,787,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,915,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,154,168. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

