KeyCorp Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $115.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.32.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $87.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $46,969,814.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $472,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,969,814.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3,447,500.0% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 241,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after buying an additional 241,325 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.