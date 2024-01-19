KeyCorp Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $165.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

