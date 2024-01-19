KeyCorp Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $195.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.50.

AMD stock opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

