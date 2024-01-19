Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$35.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.61.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

KEY stock opened at C$32.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.33. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$27.98 and a 12-month high of C$34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The company has a market cap of C$7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). Keyera had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9701583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

