Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan updated its FY24 guidance to $1.22 EPS.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
KMI opened at $17.31 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How do T-Mobile, AT&T & Verizon look ahead of earnings?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Cash-cow Kinder Morgan is a buy for income seekers
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.