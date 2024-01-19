Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

